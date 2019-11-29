The best Amazon Fire tablet Black Friday deals

The Amazon Fire range is perfect for anyone looking for an affordable tablet. It’s ideal for keeping the kids entertained, streaming, for reading e-books, and for general internet browsing. And now it’s even cheaper, so take full advantage of these bargain Amazon Fire tablet Black Friday deals.

There are three Amazon Fire tablets on the market: the Amazon Fire 7, the Amazon Fire HD 8, and the Amazon Fire HD 10 — and all three are available in a special Kids Edition. In fact, the Amazon Fire range has some great parental controls, allowing you to monitor how long your children use the tablet, and prevent them from accessing certain features and apps.

While the Amazon Fire 7 is available with 16GB of memory as standard, the HD 8 and 10 models each come 32GB of memory — all models are compatible with MicroSD cards.

Here are the best Amazon Fire Black Friday deals from across the web.

The best Amazon Fire 7 Black Friday deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon doesn’t hide away from the fact that the Amazon Fire is a basic tablet. But that’s what makes it so great. It means those who want a tablet for activities such as internet browsing and reading don’t have to break the bank.

Today's best Amazon Fire 7 (2019) deals Amazon 16GB Fire 7 Tablet... BHPhoto $49.99 View Deal Amazon Fire 7 2019 7' Tablet... Newegg $59.99 View Deal Amazon B07HZQBBKL Fire 7... Amazon Prime $81.38 View Deal

The best Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Don't fret about the kids accessing things they shouldn't with the Fire Kids Edition.

The best Amazon Fire HD 8 Black Friday deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

With its larger screen size and HD quality, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is great for those looking to use their tablet for streaming TV series and films. With a touch more RAM than the Amazon Fire 7, it’s better at processing heavier applications.

The best Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition deals

(Image credit: amazon)

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition, with a bit more oomph.

The best Amazon Fire HD 10 Black Friday deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Bigger, and offering an even higher resolution than that of the HD 8, the Amazon Fire 10 is the highest spec model of the Amazon Fire range. It’s still available at a great price, though, which goes to show that a decent tablet doesn’t have to cost the earth.

The best Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Your kids like to play heavy-duty games? Grab them an Amazon Fire 10 Kids Edition for the smoothest play.

Today's best Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition deals 374 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Check out the offers on all of Amazon's product range on our main Amazon Black Friday deals page.

Black Friday sales around the web