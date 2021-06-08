The Apple iPhone SE is still $100 off at Walmart for those who missed out

Running a very successful Memorial Day sale, Walmart offered a must-see deal on the Apple iPhone SE that saw it go down to one of it's best prices all year. The good news – that deal is still available for anyone who missed out last month!

On sale for $249.99, switch over to Straight Talk wireless and save $100 on one of the best cheap phones from Apple available today. Our Apple iPhone SE review provides a deeper look into what makes this smartphone so enticing, but Apple fans can expect the iPhone experience without some of the more luxurious features.

This is one of the best prices you'll find on the iPhone 11 SE at the moment, taking one of the largest discounts off in some time. We may see this deal show up as part of the best Prime Day deals this year, but this is a safe buy today if a new iPhone 11 cheap is what you're after.

Apple iPhone SE 64GB (Straight Talk) Now: $249.99 | Was: $349.99 | Savings: $100 (28%)

Save $100 on Apple's iPhone SE 64GB 2020 model at Walmart when you switch to Straight Talk. An amazing deal on Apple's cheapest iPhone available, this is a perfect offer for anyone looking to switch carriers.

A solid smartphone for anyone on a budget, the iPhone SE offers a trimmed iPhone experience that feels premium in almost every way. While it does drop some of the more "premium" features such as haptic feedback and the camera's night mode, it delivers on every level needed to earn the iPhone badge. Impressive specs under the hood ensure a smooth interface and the camera is unmatched at this price.

That said, this is an iPhone to the core and delivers the experience we all expect from Apple's line of smartphones. At a sale price of $249.99, it's a hard deal to pass up if you need a new carrier. While other carriers are offering more iPhone SE deals (you can compare them below), this deals is probably the best you'll find this week.

