The 10 best deals under $50 in the Walmart Black Friday sale

There's a lot of great deals to be had at Walmart this Black Friday and with that comes the temptation to blow your budget. But there are some really great deals that can be found under $50, so you can still get a good discount without racking up the credit card.

These lower-priced deals are also ideal if you've already started shopping for holiday presents. At these prices, you can get something for your family members that would have cost much more – making you look extra generous this year.

To help you find the best affordable deals, we've done the digging for you. You can still browse for yourself in the Walmart Black Friday sale, but to save you the trouble, you'll find our selection below that is bound to please.

AICOK Juicer machine: was $89.99, now $44.99 at Walmart AICOK Juicer machine: was $89.99, now $44.99 at Walmart

Save $45 (50%) on this three-speed intelligent juicer. It features a 400W motor with settings from 12,000 to 18000rpm for soft and hard fruits.

Roku Ultra LT: was $69, now $35 at Walmart Roku Ultra LT: was $69, now $35 at Walmart

Save $34 (49%) on the Roku Ultra LT streaming box. Featuring 4K HDR streaming, a remote for TV control and a choice of Wi-Fi or Ethernet connection, this is an affordable way to get all the channels you want this holiday.

Runmus gaming headset: was $68.99, now $22.99 at Walmart Runmus gaming headset: was $68.99, now $22.99 at Walmart

Save $46 (67%) on this gaming headset. Suitable for games consoles and PC, this 7.1 surround sound headset features a noise-canceling mic and LED lights. It uses a wired connection for any device with a 3.5mm jack port.

Catan strategy board game: was $54.97, now $22 at Walmart Catan strategy board game: was $54.97, now $22 at Walmart

Save $32.97 (60%) on this strategy die-based board game. It feels a little like Monopoly but trading across an island.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen: was $99.98, now $49.98 at Walmart Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen: was $99.98, now $49.98 at Walmart

Save $50 (50%) on the Google Next Hub 2nd gen. This updated version includes sleep tracking and a 50% more powerful speaker.

Bower 12-inch RGB ring light studio kit: was $39.88, now $20 at Walmart Bower 12-inch RGB ring light studio kit: was $39.88, now $20 at Walmart

Save $19.88 (50%) on this ring light studio kit. Perfect for bloggers or anyone that loves a selfie, this kit includes a phone mount, tripod and RGB ring light with 12 different colors and three white modes.

X Rocker Solo gaming chair: was $70, now $39.88 at Walmart X Rocker Solo gaming chair: was $70, now $39.88 at Walmart

Save $30.12 (43%) on this leather rocker gaming chair. It features an integrated speaker system that can connect to your TV or gaming system and a faux leather finish.

Smart holiday lights: was $79.99, now $47.49 at Walmart Smart holiday lights: was $79.99, now $47.49 at Walmart

Save $32.50 (41%) on these smart LED holiday lights. This 35ft string features 100 LED lights and can be controlled via Wi-Fi. Decorate your tree with these and change the lights using an app.

Contixo robot dog: was $79.99, now $42.99 at Walmart Contixo robot dog: was $79.99, now $42.99 at Walmart

Save $37 (46%) on this robot dog. Perfect for a dog-loving child, this radio-controlled dog can learn tricks, respond to voice commands and even sing.