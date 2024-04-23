A new Google Chromecast 4K is coming with at least one big change

When we reviewed the Chromecast with Google TV, we said that it was one of the best 4K TV media streaming upgrades. And it's still pretty good, but it's also four years old – and we've seen a lot of improvements in streaming tech since then. So this would be a good time for Google to update its best TV streamer – and a new report says it's doing exactly that.

Reports of a new Android-powered Chromecast have been swirling for a few months now, and according to 9to5Google.com the device is close to launch. It'll have the same resolution as the current model, is likely to cost the same too, and will come with some worthwhile hardware improvements as well as a brand new remote.

Google Chromecast 4K with Google TV 2024: what to expect

We don't know the precise specifications just yet, but it's a safe bet that the current quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 is going to get an upgrade: it feels quite sluggish now, and the 2GB of RAM is likely part of that. 9to5Google suggests that a likely candidate for the processor upgrade is the Amlogic S905X5, which is two generations newer, is much more efficient and has built-in support for the AV1 video standard.

Whatever the processor, the most likely OS is Android 14. That would deliver Fast Pair, easy audio output switching and an improved home screen too.

The new Chromecast is expected to get the new Google TV voice remote that was discovered in the beta of Android TV 14, which included a short video showing the controller. It has the same basic shape as the current remote with a D-pad at the top, but there are more buttons, the volume rocker has been relocated and there's what appears to be a customisable shortcut button too.

There's no official launch date just yet but the site's source says that Google is "getting ready to launch" the new device, so an official announcement should be imminent. It'll be launching into an increasingly crowded market: Sonos is expected to launch a streamer soon, and rumours suggest a stripped-back Apple TV box may be coming too.