T3 Ultimate Smartphone 3D Concept Render unveiled

To create the ultimate smartphone we took elements from the Galaxy S4, the HTC One, the Xperia Z and of course Apple's iPhone 5 combining them into one smartphone

We have created the ultimate smartphone. Ok so not literally but what we have done is taken the best aspects from the best smartphones around today - the speakers from the HTC One and the screen from the Samsung Galaxy S4 - and blended them together to create what we think would be the greatest smartphone you could possibly buy.

Naturally our smartphones wouldn't be industry-leading without an incredible screen which is why we took the 5-inch Full-HD display from the Samsung Galaxy S4 and overlayed it with Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

To make sure it ran as well as it looked we took two brand-new quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 chips and combined them with a ludicrous 16GB RAM and 128GB of storage (ok so we got a bit carried away with that one).

A sleek aluminium body comes courtesy of the iPhone 5 and the HTC One both of which boast stunning aluminiun designs which not only look good but make them sturdier.

BoomSound stereo speakers come courtesy of the HTC One whilst on the back there's the 41MP PureView camera which Nokia showcased on the 808 PureView.

We haven't stopped there though, thanks to some inspiration from the Sony Xperia Z we've made it IP57 water-resistant and dustproof whilst the icing on the cake?

Turn the phone on its side and a laser keyboard will project down onto any surface removing the need to use those pesky small keyboards. Oh and if you can't decide between iOS 7 and Android 4.2, you won't have to as this will dual-boot.

This wasn't all us though, T3 asked YouTube viewers what they'd like to see on the ultimate smartphone and using those ideas we were able to create this.

So now we're asking you, our readers, did we miss anything out? Like the design? Hate it? If you could change anything what would it be? Start the deabte on our official T3 Facebook page or on Twitter.

T3 Facebook

T3 Twitter