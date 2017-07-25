T3 Quick Hit: Make time for summer with Christopher Ward's new Trident watches

With summer finally here (well, perhaps not meteorologically, but in a astronomical sense, anyway), Christopher Ward has revealed two new limited edition diving watches.

Both the new C60 Trident Pro COSC and the C60 Trident Day Date COSC offer a striking new take on the well-established diving watch range from Christopher Ward, with both new pieces sharing a monochrome colour scheme with red detailing.

These models come with a variety of wristband options, including a very retro rubber version for the C60, which we love.

And when we say luxurious, we mean it. Each one includes a white guilloche wave pattern dial, lume-filled hands and indexes, red highlights and a red seconds hand with the, erm, distinctive, Trident counterbalance.

They even have shatter-proof Zirconia black bezels, for added ruggedness.

To add an extra layer of precision to the mix (because these are Christopher Ward watches after all), the C60 Trident Day Date COSC Limited Edition is powered by a chronometer-certified Swiss-made ETA 2836 COSC to deliver accurate timekeeping whether you’re on land or 600m below the water.

You can order the new C60 Trident Pro COSC Limited Edition and C60 Trident Day Date COSC Limited Edition today direct from christopherward.com with prices starting from just £860.