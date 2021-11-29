T3 five-star rated Bose QuietComfort earbuds less than $200 for Cyber Monday

The best Cyber Monday deals don't have long left - this could be your last chance to save money on a pair of the best noise-cancelling headphones. The Bose QuietComfort earbuds have been reduced by 29% for Cyber Monday, that's their lowest price yet!

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $279, now $199 at Best Buy (save $80) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $279, now $199 at Best Buy (save $80)

Save 29% on the Bose QuietComfort earbuds at Best Buy. They combine great sound quality, comfort and excellent noise cancellation. You'll get 6 hours of use from a single charge and an extra 18 hours provided by the case.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

In the Bose QuietComfort review, these TWS earbuds managed to pick up an outstanding 5-star rating.

There are a few reasons why these are so impressive, but their real crowning glory is the effectiveness of the noise cancellation. It does an incredible job at blocking out distracting sounds, so nothing will get in the way of you and your music. That's not the only thing they have going for them though, these also have seriously good sound as well as a secure and comfortable fit.

The earbuds will last about 6 hours of listening time from a single charge, so with the charging case, you'll get about 18 hours of music.