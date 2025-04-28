Beats’ best-selling speaker just got a fresh summer twist

Beats is heating things up just in time for summer. The brand’s best-selling speaker, the Beats Pill, is rolling out in two fresh new colours: Blush Pink and Navy Blue.

Designed to match sunny days and late-night parties, the vibrant new finishes give the Pill an even bolder personality.

The brand launched its Kim K collab colours, Light Grey and Dark Grey, merely half a year ago, but the new lot is less "minimalist sophistication" and more "this party is all about me."

To celebrate the launch, Beats has teamed up with WNBA superstar Angel Reese and racing favourite Daniel Ricciardo for a playful campaign that turns the speakers into animated characters, or “Pill People.”

Angel’s pink Pill rocks her signature long lashes and competitive energy, while Daniel’s blue Pill brings the charm, shoey and all.

Built for real-world adventures, the Beats Pill is more than just a pretty face.

It features a sleek, water-resistant design, powerful, room-filling sound, up to 24 hours of battery life, and even has the ability to top up your devices via USB-C.

It’s made to soundtrack beach days, pool parties, and weekend camping trips without missing a beat.

The Blush Pink Beats Pill will be launching exclusively at John Lewis in the UK later this summer, while the Navy Blue edition is set to land more widely.

If you’re after a speaker that’s as ready for the summer as you are (and comes with a bit of star-powered swagger), the new Beats Pill might just be your next favourite travel buddy.