T3 Agenda: The pint-sized Wonderboom speaker, One For All's new TV stand and more

In today's Thursday edition of the T3 Agenda, we give the pint-sized Wonderboom speaker a listen, remove the need for holes in the wall with the One For All TV stand and more...

Add some musical power with the small yet mighty UE Wonderboom

American audio specialist Ultimate Ears has just released its latest creation, the small yet mighty Wonderboom, a Bluetooth speaker that defies its diminutive size with serious power.

The Wonderboom is a portable speaker that blasts clear, crisp, non-stop 360-degree sound and meaty bass and has a handy IPX7 rating (it can be immersed in water up to one meter for up to 30 minutes) - it even floats. It can be paired with another Wonderboom for twice the power and offers 10 hours of playback on a single charge.

The speaker is available now from selected UK retailers for a price tag of £89.99, and is available in six fresh colours: Stone (Grey), Phantom (Black), Fireball (Red), SubZero (Blue), Cashmere (Pink) and Lilac.

Give your TV a good tilt with One For All Ultra Slim TV Stand

Do you want to change your entertainment setup and mount your TV on the wall, but want to avoid all those messy holes in the wall? Sounds like you need a TV stand that emulates the mounted look. One For All has just the solution...

The One For All Ultra Slim TV Stand TILT (WM 6471) can handle a TV from 32 up to 60 inches wide (81 – 152 cms) with a maximum weight of 30 kg. It is also height adjustable in three settings allowing you to mount your TV with the centre at your eye line when seated (the optimum recommended height).

It's easy to put together and even has a handy cable management system with easy snap-on clamps to keep all of your cables out of sight. So if you're looking to give your TV that mounted look without having to drill holes in a wall, then this One For All stand is for you.

You can pick one up today from Argos.co.uk with a retail price of £169.99.

Onkyo's new mid-range receiver brings an audio-visual powerhouse to the home

Onkyo7 has just pulled the curtain back to reveal its latest offering, the 7.2-Channel TX-NR676E Network A/V Receiver, adding app-based streaming and multi-room audio distribution with serious power.

It features Dynamic Audio Amplification to produce high current through low impedance, improving control of speaker drivers for accurate sound. There's also AccuReflex, which aligns the phase of directional and non-directional sounds when used with compatible elevation speakers, so Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based soundtracks are reproduced with astonishing clarity through 5.2.2 channels.

The TX-NR676E even features Dolby Surround and DTS Neural:X upmixing solutions that recreate an object-based experience from legacy multi-channel formats in environments where height channels are employed.

The Onkyo TX-NR676E will retail for £599.99 and will be available in black or silver from May 2017.