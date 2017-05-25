T3 Agenda: Rock hard sound from Wharfdale's Diamond speaker range, the Loewe bild 7.77 and more

In today's edition of the T3 Agenda, we take a look at another impressive range of speakers with the Wharfdale Diamond 11 Series, Loewe unveils the bild 7.77 OLED TV and more...

Add some style and sumptuous sound to your audio setup with Wharfdale's rock hard Diamond 11 speakers

It was only yesterday we were cooing over Monitor Audio's rather attractive Silver Series, and now we're getting all giddy again over another range of stylish audio products - the Diamond 11 Series from the minds at Wharfdale.

Sporting extensive improvements both inside and out, Diamond 11 represents the most significantly enhanced Diamond series in years. The range comprises eight models: three standmounting speakers (Diamond 11.0, 11.1 and 11.2), three floorstanders (Diamond 11.3, 11.4 and 11.5) and two centre speakers for home cinema systems (Diamond 11.CC and 11.CS).

The new series returns to the elegant curved cabinet sides last seen in the Diamond 9 and 10 range (the same ones that netted the firm What Hi-FI? Product of the Year awards), giving its high-end yet affordable range a premium look to match its premium sound.

For bookshelf speakers, prices will be as follows: Diamond 11.0 (£159.95 per pair), Diamond 11.1 (£269.95 per pair) and Diamond 11.2 (£349.95 per pair). For the range's floorstanding features there's the Diamond 11.3 (£599.95 per pair), Diamond 11.4 (£779.95 per pair) and Diamond 11.5 (£999.95 per pair).

Finally, for the Diamond 11 Home cinema centre speakers, there's the Diamond 11.CC (£149.95) and Diamond 11.CS (£229.95). The Diamond 11 Series is available from July. All speakers come in a choice of black, white, walnut and rosewood.

Loewe unveils its most sophisticated big screen yet

German electronics firm Loewe has just extended its already broad bild 7 OLED TV portfolio by adding a new 77” model. With a huge screen diagonal of just under two metres and breath-taking picture quality, thanks to OLED technology and Dolby Vision HDR, the bild 7.77 delivers an impressive visual experience.

The bild 7.77’s state-of-the-art, ultra-slim OLED panel (its screen measures just 9mm thick) offers the highest specification currently available. Class-leading audio comes as standard, too. A powerful 120W integrated soundbar effortlessly appears when the TV is powered on and hides discreetly out of sight when switched off.

Bild 7 is also perfectly set up for a wide range of audio configurations. With its built-in 5.1 audio decoder, it’s easy to connect additional audio systems, such as Loewe’s wireless klang 5 speakers, to create simple, intuitive and clutter-free home entertainment solutions.

The bild 7.77 will set you back £12,990. For further info, head on over to www.loewe.tv.

Garmin's new 360 camera is the rugged, waterproof gadget you've always wanted

Say hello to the VIRB 360, a new compact, rugged and fully spherical 360-degree camera from Garmin. The waterproof, easy-to-use camera captures impressive high-quality video up to 5.7K/30fps, with four built-in microphones to ensure everything sounds as good as it looks in any direction.

Whether you're kayaking down river rapids or mountain biking through rough terrain, the VIRB 360’s 4K Spherical Stabilization2 makes every video smooth and steady. Garmin also offers a free downloadable VIRB Mobile app and desktop software to edit, stabilise, share and add data overlays to any VIRB 360 video content.

The Garmin VIRB 360 will have a retail price of £649.99 and is expected to be available in June 2017.