T3 Agenda: Epiphone's new Limited Edition Lee Malia Explorer guitar, M-Audio's BX-D3 monitors and more

Today, in the T3 Agenda, we prepare to rock the world in style with Epiphone's limited edition Explorer, blast our playlists loud with M-Audio's impressive new range of reference monitors and more...

Get your shred on with Epiphone's new limited edition Bring Me The Horizon Explorer

Guitar specialist Epiphone has announced a new limited edition of its trusty Explorer design, created for and endorsed by Bring Me The Horizon axeman Lee Malia. The Custom Artisan Outfit comes in the iconic ‘Kalamazoo’ era Explorer design with Lee’s custom walnut finish and an ivory and black binding across the body and headstock.

It matches all the technical specifics of Lee’s setup - the Gibson USA P-94 single coil pickup and the Gibson 84T-LM humbucker (allowing for depth in tones when switching between lead and rhythm), the vintage style ‘Artisan’ floral pearloid inlay and the gold hardware with “tulip” buttons.

According to Epiphone, Malia used a similar setup on the Bring Me The Horizon albums Sempiternal and That's The Spirit so if that chuggy, brutal sound is the one you're after, then this is an easy sell. The Epiphone Custom Artisan Explorer also comes with a bag and a certificate of authenticity. It's due later this month, although no word on a final price point as yet.

Turn up the volume with M-Audio's new BX-D3 range of studio monitors

North American audio powerhouse M-Audio has just unveiled a new range of powerful reference monitors - the mighty BX-D3 series. So if you're in the market for a pro-level new studio monitor, this is the product for you.

The new M-Audio BX-D3 series boasts several engineering innovations that make their remarkable performance possible. To start with, the speakers’ drivers are top-notch: The woofer is made of military-grade Kevlar, rigid and lightweight for great transient response and detail resolution. The tweeters are treated silk domes, providing a near-perfect combination of low mass and internal damping, which eliminates the audible resonances that plague conventional tweeters.

The range includes the BX5-D3 and BX8-D3, with the BX5-D3 offering a 5-inch Kevlar low-frequency driver with high-temp voice coil and damped rubber surround and the BX8-D3 boasting a 8-inch Kevlar low-frequency driver and more.

The M-Audio BX5-D3 and BX8-D3 monitors will be available this summer, with the BX5-D3 retailing at £99.99 and the BX8-D3 priced at £124.99.

Brew up a professional cup of Joe with Lavazza’s new Jolie Plus coffee machine

If you're looking to add a professional bit of coffee making kit to you kitchen or home office, the new Jolie Plus coffee machine from Lavazza might just be for you.

Its Lavazza’s smallest model to date is stylish and quiet (emits 44db during the brewing phase), so you won't bring the house down every time you brew up a cup of Joe. It's also equipped with automatic and programmable coffee dose, as well as buttons to create an espresso or espresso lungo.

The Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie Plus is available now (in Silver Grey or Gun Metal) with a price tag of £99. You can order one today from John Lewis or direct from Lavazza.