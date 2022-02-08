Super Bowl TV deal: Save $900 on the LG 4K TV at Walmart ready for game day

The Super Bowl is only a few days away and the TV deals are in full swing, helping shoppers save hundreds of dollars in preparation for game day.

Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and B&H Photo are really pulling out all the stops this year on their TV deals, like this LG NanoCell 55” 4K TV price drop from Walmart.

Right now, you can save $900 on the LG NanoCell 55” 4K TV at Walmart, taking the price from $1,699.95 down to $796.99.

Get the LG NanoCell 55” 4K Smart TV for half price at Walmart

We've been spotting some great Super Bowl TV deals on LG TVs, specifically the NanoCell 90 Series 2021. The LG NanoCell 55” 4K TV comes with a wide 55-inch screen, brilliant 4K display and AI picture and sound, perfect for Super Bowl Sunday viewing.

This is one of the best price cuts we’ve seen ahead of the game, so make sure you get your hands on this half price LG TV deal today to get it in time for kick-off.

LG NanoCell 90 Series 2021 55” 4K Smart UHD TV w/ AI ThinQ: was $1,699.95, now $796.99 at Walmart

The LG NanoCell 55” 4K TV comes with detailed 4K resolution, LED picture and full array dimming for a truly immersive viewing experience. Currently on sale for $769.99 at Walmart, this TV deal saves you $900 and will last for years and a lot more Super Bowl Sunday game days.

Why you should buy the LG NanoCell 55” 4K TV

The NanoCell 90 Series is a popular range of TVs from LG. The NanoCell technology brings viewers rich detail, clarity and color, perfect for cinema-style viewing. The 4K resolution, LED picture, Nano Color and full array dimming gives balanced lighting and top contrast that makes you feel like you’re actually at the game.

The LG NanoCell 55” 4K TV comes with AI ThinQ which lets you manage your LG smart devices with the home dashboard and magic remote voice control. The ThinIQ AI also comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, so you can easily control your TV without worrying about finding the remote, ideal if you’re throwing a Super Bowl party.

Originally priced at $1,699.95, this $900 price cut from Walmart is a great deal to take advantage of right now. While it’s still a big investment, you’ll definitely have the LG NanoCell 55” 4K TV for many years and many more Super Bowl play-offs.

If this size or brand isn't quite what you're looking for, head to T3's Super Bowl TV deals to find cheap prices ahead of the big game.