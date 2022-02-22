Sony's PSVR2 headset design takes inspiration from the PS5

Sony's PSVR2 is one step closer to launch today, as it revealed the final design for the headset portion of the device. The new system is inspired by the look of the PS5 and features a new vent to stop the lenses from fogging up during play.

Aside from that, the headset design is more of a progression of the original PSVR than a complete overhaul. That's no bad thing though, as the previous design worked and the more dominant white panels give it a cleaner look.

We also get a bit more detail on the Sense controllers. These look more sturdy than the mock-ups we saw at CES and have also been color-coded to match the headset. There's more of a shared design between the controllers and the headset, too. An 'ord look' as Sony describes it.

(Image credit: Sony)

In the post on Sony's PlayStation Blog, Hideaki Nishino, Senior VP, Platform Experience, explains a number of new features aside from the ergonomic changes. There's now a lens adjustment dial to optimize your view and a new motor for the built-in feedback. Not only is the headset slimmer and lighter but the new vent design, which is styled to mirror those on the PS5, will improve airflow. The headset band will also feature tiny PlayStation symbols on the front and back – like those on the PS5 and DualSense controllers.

The real test of the PSVR2 will be how it performs. The headset feedback, camera tracking and 4K HDR resolution sound impressive all sound impressive and I can't wait to try it out. The PSV2 is expected to launch towards the end of 2022, with a price tbc.