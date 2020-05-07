Save like it's Memorial Day with deals on these cheap Nike running shoes today

Get a pair of cheap Nike running shoes on sale today at Zappos.com – save up to 50% on select men's and women's running shoes.

If you're in the market for a new pair of cheap running shoes, take a moment to check out an excellent deal going on now at Zappos.com today. You can find a huge selection of cheap Nike running shoes on sale and can save up to 50% on select models and styles.

Zappos has a huge selection of running shoes for men, women, and children, and offers deals on a huge selection of Nike running shoes. We've collected a few of our favorite picks below, but feel free to head on over to Zappos.com to browse their entire selection of Nike running shoes on sale today.

If you aren't sure if Nike running shoes are right for you, check out our guide to the best running shoes of 2020 where our health and fitness editor Matt Kollat breaks down the best running shoes and trainers to look out for this year.

Nike running shoes are some of the most popular and sought after running shoes, and Zappos offers a massive selection of new and old styles for you to choose from. Air Zoom Pegasus 37's, Renew Run, Legend React, and more, all at discount prices to get you back on your feet and running for good.

Check out our top picks for deals on Nike running shoes, or head over to Zappos to browse the entire selection of sales and discounts with the links below!

Best Deals on Men's Running Shoes

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 (Gunsmoke/Oil Grey/White/Gum Light Brown) | Was: $120 | Now: $90 | Save 25% at Zappos + Free Shipping!

Designed for performance and comfort, Nike running shoes definitely aren't the cheapest running shoes but they are worth their price tags. Deals like these don't come around often, so act fast if you need a new pair of running shoes!View Deal

Best Deals on Women's Nike Running Shoes

Nike Legend React 2 (Black/White/Cool Grey/Metallic Cool Grey) | Was: $100 | Now: $75 | Save 25% at Zappos + Free Shipping

Designed for performance and comfort, Nike running shoes definitely aren't the cheapest running shoes but they are worth their price tags. Deals like these don't come around often, so act fast if you need a new pair of running shoes!View Deal

For more news, reviews, and deals from the T3 team check out the links below