Save 50% on this Philips Hue light bulb plus bridge starter kit

Grab a set of four smart bulbs plus the Philips Hue Bridge for an incredibly low price right now

philips hue bulb deal
(Image credit: Philips Hue)
Troy Fleming

By published

Those looking to grab some cheap smart bulbs are in luck this weekend. Offering one of the largest discounts to date on one of their starter kits, the Philips Hue White Ambiance E26 starter kit is getting a massive 50% price cut for a limited time.

On sale for $59.99, this four piece bulb set comes with the Philips Hue Bridge essentially for free. To hammer home just how good of a deal on Philips Hue bulbs this is, the two bulb starter kit is on sale for $69.99 right now. A no-brainer deal on some of the top rated smart bulbs available,

Philips Hue White Ambiance 4-Bulb Starter Kit: was $119.99, now $59.99 at Philips Hue.com

Philips Hue White Ambiance 4-Bulb Starter Kit: was $119.99, now $59.99 at Philips Hue.com
Including four smart bulbs alongside the Philips Hue Bridge (already a $50 value), this is an incredible deal for shoppers looking to get a solid smart lighting system cheap.

View Deal

Rated as the best smart bulbs available, the Philips Hue lighting system uses Zigbee to communicate. This means compatibility with most smart assistants as well as easy connectivity with some of the best smart speakers out there including the Amazon Echo Dot.

Of course, being a smart lighting system the Philips Hue smart bulbs come with some impressive perks. Our Philips Hue review and guide can offer deeper insight into just what this smart lighting system is capable of, but here are just a few upsides to the latest system:

  • Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity
  • Third-party app support via Hue Bridge
  • Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings compatibility

While you'll find a few other deals on Philips Hue bulbs below, the best offer is coming straight from the source. Philips Hue's online store is the only place offering the price, so jump on it now if you've been shopping for a good price. If you're in need of some decent plugs for your lighting, be sure to check out our guide to the best smart plugs available.

Editor's Recommendations

TOPICS
Deals
Troy Fleming
Troy Fleming

As Deals Editor for T3.com, Troy is here to help readers do one thing – save money on the products they love. Holding a background in analytics and eCommerce for over 10 years, understanding just how retailers think and perform when it comes to sales is what he understands best. When he isn't scouring the net for deals, Troy is an avid art fan and enjoys painting, music, fitness and of course the great outdoors.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.