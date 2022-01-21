Save 50% on this Philips Hue light bulb plus bridge starter kit

Those looking to grab some cheap smart bulbs are in luck this weekend. Offering one of the largest discounts to date on one of their starter kits, the Philips Hue White Ambiance E26 starter kit is getting a massive 50% price cut for a limited time.

On sale for $59.99, this four piece bulb set comes with the Philips Hue Bridge essentially for free. To hammer home just how good of a deal on Philips Hue bulbs this is, the two bulb starter kit is on sale for $69.99 right now. A no-brainer deal on some of the top rated smart bulbs available,

Philips Hue White Ambiance 4-Bulb Starter Kit: was $119.99, now $59.99 at Philips Hue.com

Including four smart bulbs alongside the Philips Hue Bridge (already a $50 value), this is an incredible deal for shoppers looking to get a solid smart lighting system cheap.

Rated as the best smart bulbs available, the Philips Hue lighting system uses Zigbee to communicate. This means compatibility with most smart assistants as well as easy connectivity with some of the best smart speakers out there including the Amazon Echo Dot.

Of course, being a smart lighting system the Philips Hue smart bulbs come with some impressive perks. Our Philips Hue review and guide can offer deeper insight into just what this smart lighting system is capable of, but here are just a few upsides to the latest system:

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity

Third-party app support via Hue Bridge

Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings compatibility

While you'll find a few other deals on Philips Hue bulbs below, the best offer is coming straight from the source. Philips Hue's online store is the only place offering the price, so jump on it now if you've been shopping for a good price. If you're in need of some decent plugs for your lighting, be sure to check out our guide to the best smart plugs available.

