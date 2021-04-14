Save 20% at Office Depot this week with this special coupon code

On the hunt for cheap office supplies? This week, Office Depot is offering a special coupon code on top of a three day sale that brings big savings on just about everything you need to keep your business going.

Bargain hunters can head on over to Office Depot's online store to see all available deals, but be sure to use coupon code DMX16 at checkout to save 20%. The offer does feature some exclusions, all of which can be found within Office Depot's terms regarding the sale, but there's plenty to save on.

Along with the 20% off coupon code, Office Depot is also running a special three day sale that offers savings on thousands of items sitewide. Shoppers can find deals on office chairs, desks, supplies, and more during the sale, with some products receiving discounts upwards of 40% and more.

Three Day Sale

Save big on office furniture, supplies and more during Office Depot's big three day sale. It's the perfect chance to stock up on much needed stationary, grab a new office chair or even snag that new desk to upgrade that old stuffy office.View Deal

This sale will only be live for a few days, but the special coupon code will be available for use until this Saturday, 4/17. Don't miss your chance on grabbing some new office supplies cheap, savings like this don't come around often and you can find some pretty exceptional discounts during Office Depot's sale.

