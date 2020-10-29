Save 15% on Treblab's AirPod alternative X3 Pro earbuds at Amazon – now $59.99!

Hoping to find a good pair of AirPod alternative earbuds this holiday shopping season? We may have a deal just for you. If you aren't familiar with the Treblab brand, then these killer true-wireless earbuds will get you up to speed.

Treblab X3 Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (Black)

Was: $69.99 | Now: $59.99 w/ Coupon Code: COOL15OFF

Offering great sound quality and construction, Treblab's X3 Pro true wireless Bluetooth earbuds are an excellent alternative to Apple's AirPod earbuds. With up to 9 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 5.0, and a rugged IPX7 waterproof housing, this is an unbeatable deal on some excellent earbuds!View Deal

Treblab's been around for awhile and offers a great selection of audio tech at a great price for the value, delivering great sound quality and construction without charging an arm and a leg.

Their FX100 Bluetooth speaker for example offers one of the best values for it's price, and competes with some of the best Bluetooth speakers that are double its price. Their X3 PRO earbuds follow suit, offering one of the best AirPod alternatives at an unbeatable price.

Now, you can get an additional 15% off with this exclusive offer from Treblab. For a limited time, punch in the coupon code COOL15OFF at checkout and you'll get these awesome earbuds for just $59.99!

If earbuds aren't what you're looking for, don't stress. Treblab is offering discounts on a handful of their products. Take a look at some of the discounts you can take advantage of today!

Treblab Z2 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones w/ Mic

Was: $119.99 | Now: $89.99 | Savings: $30 (25%)

Treblab's noise-cancelling Z2 workout headphones offer one of the best value to price ratios for a set of headphones. Bluetooth 5.0, active noise cancellation and up to 35 hours of battery life? At a price like this, you'd be hard pressed to find a better deal.View Deal

Treblab FX100 Extreme Bluetooth Speaker

Was: $89.99 | Now: $69.99 | Savings: $20 (22%)

Built with a rugged housing designed for the outdoors, Treblab's FX100 Bluetooth speaker is perfect for those seeking adventure. Features a bulit-in 7000mAH power bank to charge phones and other smart devices, along with FM radio and incredible HD audio.View Deal

Treblab HD77 Ultra Premium Bluetooth Speaker

Was: $99.99 | Now: $79.99 | Savings: $20 (20%)

An excellent mid-range Bluetooth speaker, Treblab's HD77 offers great range and sound quality. Ideal for outdoor use, the HD77 features IPX6 waterproof construction along with convenient touch-style controls and 25W speakers.View Deal

