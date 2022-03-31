Samsung S95B QD-OLED 4K TVs now available for pre-order

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung's next-gen OLED TV, the S95B, is now available or pre-order and features additional savings when you purchase select Samsung soundbars. Featuring new Quantum Dot OLED display tech, the new S95B QD-OLED displays are sure to deliver an incredible experience from a visual standpoint.

With the news breaking earlier this month that Samsung's QD-OLED displays would be arriving in April, many expected a ridiculously high price tag for the latest next-gen displays from the brand. Thankfully, however, they chime in at a fairly reasonable price – for a Samsung TV that is.

Starting at $2,199.99 for the 55 inch model and $2,999.99 for the 65 inch, Samsung's next-gen OLED displays are actually at a pretty fair price. While it's still up there in terms of the market, we half expected Samsung to drop these new sets for a minimum of $4,000+.

Combining the best of LED and QLED into a hybrid set top, Samsung's first step into the OLED market is bound to deliver. While the price tags reflect a fairly standard Samsung display, the upgraded image processing along with the crystal clear display are going to be a cut above the rest.

Where to pre-order Samsung S95B QD-OLED TVs

Samsung S95B 55" QD-OLED 4K Smart TV: $2,199.99 at Samsung

Featuring new QD-OLED display tech, Samsung's new line of S95B 4K Smart TVs aim to elevate the viewing experience with 8.3 million self-lit pixels, 4K AI processing and more.

Samsung S95B 65" QD-OLED 4K Smart TV: $2,999.99 at Samsung

Featuring new QD-OLED display tech, Samsung's new line of S95B 4K Smart TVs aim to elevate the viewing experience with 8.3 million self-lit pixels, 4K AI processing and more.

A bit about the Samsung S95B QD-OLED TVs

Capping out at $2,999.99 for the 65 inch model, Samsung's S95B QD-OLED TVs are actually priced to sell for the brand. With OLED TVs out there easily pushing much higher, these new set tops offer a much fairer price point of entry for fans of the brand. Now available for pre-order at the Samsung store, this is a great opportunity for Samsung enthusiasts to get in line for the brands first-ever OLED display.

Sure to be a great contender for one of the best OLED TVs on the market, the new S95B line features a slew of improvements of Samsung's standard QLED and LED displays.

Alongside a new 'LaserSlim' design that provides a sleek, stylish new look, the new S95B displays feature QD-OLED technology which aims to improve image quality and processing. With 8.3 million self-lit pixels and an upgraded 4K AI processing method, these new OLED TVs will offer an unprecedented level of detail and color range most other OLED TVs on the market won't be able to match.

