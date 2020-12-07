Samsung Galaxy S21 killer UNLEASHED as Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro details leak

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is the next big release on everyone's radar, although it looks like it might not be the premium flagship fans were expecting, as Samsung shifts its attention to its foldable Z series. But a challenger approaches in the form of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro.

Xiaomi has released some stellar smartphones recently, including the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro which packed an impressive camera and display, and it looks like the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is upping the ante.

Twitter leaker Max Weinbach has painted a vivid picture of what we can expect from the Xiaomi's next flagship. Weinbach says he knows all there is to know about the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, including specs, features, design – and he's even seen images of the device.

Compared to the Mi 11 Pro, he calls the device "uninteresting", adding that leaked Mi 11 specs indicate "an insane display", as well as improved cameras, and speakers, making it the most desirable of the two phones, in his opinion.

What makes it even more exciting is that it'll be the first Android to launch with the newly announced Snapdragon 888 chipset, according to fellow leaker Ice Universe.

Everyone's favorite tech cat has pinned the release date of the Xiaomi Mi 11 as December, 2020, and shared the design of the device, which looks like a fairly standard candy bar form factor , with curved edges to the display.

The Galaxy S21 is said to be ditching the curved screen, which will only appear on the S21 Ultra model. We don't know what the Mi 11 will be made of, but currunt leaks point to glasstic for the Galaxy S21 which has split fans; some say it's a cheap copout, while other think this is a practical solution to a glass-like aesthetic but with added durability.

Not much has leaked about the Mi 11 series, which is surprising given that its potential launch is just a few weeks away. Either way, it'll be the first Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone, so we're looking forward to seeing what it can do.