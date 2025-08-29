Think Qualcomm names are confusing? It's about to get even worse, says report

Quick Summary Next-gen Android phones could be powered by a killer chip with a confusing name. That's according to new leaks about the Snapdragon chips expected later this year.

Each year, the best Android phones on the market are generally powered by the flagship Qualcomm chip. Those tend to be the best on offer, with killer specs and decent efficiency.

Last year, we saw the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor from the brand. And while that has proven to be more than capable of powering some killer handsets, it did raise some eyebrows over the naming convention.

Prior to the 8 Elite, the brand had run through generations of the 8 series chips. That ran up to the 8 Gen 3, before the 8 Elite came along. And it looks like things are going to get even more confusing if the latest reports are to be believed.

As shared by noted tech insider, Digital Chat Station, the brand may name the new chip the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. That's certainly a confusing step – many had anticipated an Elite Gen 2 as this would be, you know, the second iteration of the processor.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Still, it seems like there is at least some method to the madness. Previous reports had also suggested that a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor will launch alongside the new version of the 8 Elite.

The 8 Gen 5 chip is still expected to be a full-blown flagship processor, too, so there should be two levels of really solid chips for Android phones next year.

While it might look confusing on the face of it, I think the prospect of two flagship-grade chips on the market next year is really enticing. In theory, it should mean that more of the mid-range phone market is capable of some seriously solid performance, making top notch phones more accessible than ever.

With no official word just yet, we'll have to wait for the launch, which usually takes place towards the end of the year. One things for sure, though – it's going to be an exciting one this time out.