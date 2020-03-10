Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deal bags phone cheap with huge data

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is the new hotness in the premium smartphone world, with the handset delivering a fantastic mobile phone experience across the board — it's hardware, performance and features are truly top tier. Unfortunately, what is also top tier is its price, with the phone starting SIM free at £1,199.

Which is why this on-contract S20 Ultra phone deal at Fonehouse really caught our attention here at T3, which bags the phone for £44.99 upfront, and then delivers a 24-month SIM plan with network Three that delivers huge data and unlimited minutes and calls for an affordable monthly cost.

We also like the look of this deal as it comes from Fonehouse, which is one of the UK's absolute best phone retailers, with a top-level score on Trustpilot. Excellent customer service, fast and free delivery on its phone packages, and useful extras like a 14-day returns policy make upgrading super easy and straight forward.

The full details of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deal can be viewed below:

See all of the best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals out there

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra | £44.99 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | Three | £64 p/m | Available now

This is the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deal we've seen to date, offering the hyper-premium handset for less than £45 upfront and with a massive monthly data allowance. The £64 monthly fee isn't cheap, but is very much affordable, and as the SIM plan you get is from Three, you get 5G included at no extra cost. Free and fast delivery is also included in the deal.View Deal

In T3's Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review, T3 described the phone as a "bludgeoning hammer blow to Android rivals", with us celebrating its "huge, buttery smooth 120Hz screen", "hyper-premium internal hardware spec", and "versatile, feature packed camera system". The only thing we didn't really warm to was the phone's high cost, but that is something that this deal makes much easier to manage.

The S20 Ultra truly is a handset for phone users who demand the best on the market, with the 5G-enabled phone literally delivering a top-tier usage experience across the board, and one that is very future-proofed, too. We concluded that the Ultra was "impossible not to recommend", which is why we feel this phone deal from Three is so attractive, it allows you to pick up that device for a real-world monthly price point.

For even more great Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals, be sure to check out T3's authoritative deal comparison chart below, which pulls together the very best prices on the handset from every retailer of note.