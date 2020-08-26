Samsung Galaxy S20 5G offer delivers phone CHEAP with MONSTER data

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G is such a remarkably good smartphone that it actually beat off every other single handset on the market today to claim the Best 5G Phone prize at the T3 Awards 2020.

Which is why we think this brand new, super cheap offer from respected UK phone retailer ChitterChatter is so good. This deal not only delivers that award winning handset for just £19.99 upfront, but then partners it with a truly excellent SIM plan, too, and one that offers simply monstrous amounts of data to burn each month.

How monstrous is the data allowance? 100GB, and that massive amount of monthly data also comes with unlimited texts and calls, too. That's huge amounts of 5G data and unlimited messaging and speaking for a very affordable monthly price point.

The full details of the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G offer can be viewed below:

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G | Upfront cost: £19 | 100GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | Monthly cost: £41 | Contract: 24 months | Three

The world's best 5G phone according to the T3 Awards 2020, along with a data-stuffed SIM plan, makes this a brilliant deal from ChitterChatter, and something that is the ideal upgrade for many Android phone users. Order before 6pm and the entire package is delivered, for free, the next working day.View Deal

