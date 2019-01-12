Samsung Galaxy S10, S10E and S10 Plus leak with stunning screens

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has leaked again, this time in images showing the line–up including the budget S10E, the massive S10 Plus and of course the S10. Here's what to expect.

Smartphone case selling Mobile Fun claims to have information from inside supplier sources of Samsung. These have revealed the three model variants and just how they will offer different specs.

The idea is to offer the stunning screen of the S10, with that Infinity–O screen, but at different price points. While the S10 Plus will top the list with the S10 coming in second, the S10E will be a more budget friendly version. How?

The most obvious difference from this leak is the fingerprint reader. While the S10 and S10 Plus will get the latest underscreen ultrasonic fingerprint reader, much rumoured already, the S10E will not. This should allow Samsung to keep the price lower for that model variant. Fewer rear camera will likely also play a part.

Presumably the S10E will use facial unlocking, if not a rear placed fingerprint sensor. There's certain no room on the front for a fingerprint sensor. It also doesn't look like there will be a side placed fingerprint sensor like the Sony Xperia XZ4 is rumoured to offer.

Samsung has set a date of February 20 for the official launch of the new Galaxy S10.