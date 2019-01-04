Samsung Galaxy S10 leak reveals the hole-punch screen design up close

The Samsung Galaxy S10 should be unveiled soon in lots of model variants, one of which may have just leaked in the above image: the Galaxy S10 Lite.

The new image of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes via reliable leakster IceUniverse. The phone is in a case, the manufacturer of which is responsible for the image mock-up. Since case manufacturers get advanced information on handsets, this could be a reliable early look at the new handset.

The image shows the front of the handset sporting that hole-punch style front-facing camera. The camera effectively floats in the top right side of the screen without any notch.

The Samsung Galaxy A8 has already been shown off with this new Infinity-O display. Using this same format for the more budget version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite makes sense as the A8 is an affordable handset also, so that Infinity-O display must be a more price-friendly manufacturing option for Samsung.

Samsung is expected to unveil the new Galaxy S10 in many forms in the coming months. Expect a 5G model, a true all-screen display and more.