Samsung Galaxy Gear free with Galaxy Note 3 contract at Phones 4U

UK retailer, Phones 4U are giving away free Samsung Galaxy Gear smartwatches when signing up to a Galaxy Note 3 contract

Samsung's Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy Gear smartwatch were launched at the same time but retailer Phones 4U are offering a free Galaxy Gear smartwatch when signing up to a Galaxy Note 3 contract.

The Galaxy Gear, launched at £299, will be given away for free up until Thursday when purchasing a Galaxy Note 3 on contract with Phones 4U (excluding Dixons).

The Galaxy Gear features a 1.63-inch screen with Super AMOLED smarts and 320 x 320 pixel resolution, 11.1mm thickness, and a 1.9 megapixel camera.

Phones 4U are also offering a deal for the Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom saying customers will receive a free GS4 Zoom accessory pack including a flip case, tripod and "charging unit".

Samsung has recently defended its decisions to restrict developing apps for its smartwatch to invited developers only.

With just 70 handpicked apps, the company announced earlier last month that it wants to increase the number of Android developers that make apps for Samsung devices only.

App developers have complained that this will restrict apps on other Android phones such as HTC and Sony.

Source: Android Central