Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Fold arming up with S-Pen to battle iPhone

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is looking more and more likely to become Samsung's new flagship, with news that the device is coming with its own S-pen – adapted to work with a foldable display.

The S-Pen is currently limited to the Note series, but with reports suggesting that the line could be merged with the S series (possibly launching as the Galaxy S21), it seems that Samsung is keen to pimp out the next foldable to give customers a super premium offering to replace the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20.

LetsGoDigital spotted a patent Samsung filed back in April for a foldable smartphone with housing for its S-Pen. While the existing S-Pen comes in two flavors – one for the Note range and one for Samsung's tablets – neither are able to work with the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The drawings show how the S-Pen will be integrated into the Galaxy Z Fold 3's body, following on from a patent which appeared last year for tech that allows the S-Pen to write on the foldable panel.

Another report from Korean site The Elec (via LetsGoDigital) states that Samsung's 'Electromagnetic resonance' (EMR) technology, used to support the S-Pen in the Note series, isn't suitable for its flexible panels, and that the more expensive 'Active Electrostatic Solution' (AES) tech would need to be used instead. Coupled with this, the Ultra Thin Glass is set to get bumped up from 30 micrometers thickness to 60 to bolster the S-Pen's touch sensitivity.

The Galaxy Fold series already carries a premium price tag, with the Z Fold 2 coming in at $1,999 / £1,799 / AU$2,99. Throw in the S-Pen, the pricey tech to support it, and the thicker display panel, and that figure is bound to shoot upwards.

By all accounts, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is set to be a fantastic new flagship worthy of taking the mantle from the S and Note series, but if you thought it was expensive now, you'd better prepare yourself for a hair-raising price increase next year based on these reports.

