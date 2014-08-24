Samsung Galaxy Alpha lands in UK stores on September 12

It looks like September will kick off this year's biggest smartphone showdown between the Samsung Galaxy Alpha and Apple's iPhone 6.

If the end of your phone contract is looming or your just on the lookout for an upgrade, then fear not because September is definitely the month to go smartphone shopping.

The Samsung Galaxy Alpha is on its way, with the Korean manufacturer confirming its release date as September 12.

The company's first metal Android blower will available to pre-order online and in select stores from August 28.

“Samsung Electronics today announced that the Galaxy Alpha will be available to pre-order in the UK on the Samsung e-store and selected partners from Thursday 28th August,” an official Samsung spokesperson stated.

“Those that have pre-ordered the device will then be able to collect the latest addition to Samsung's Galaxy smartphone line up from the Samsung Experience Stores and the Samsung Store at Westfield Stratford City on Wednesday 10th September.

“The Galaxy Alpha will go on general sale with selected online and high street retailers including Carphone Warehouse and Phones4u to follow from Friday 12th September.”

The Galaxy Alpha has a 4.7-inch 720p display, octa-core processor (1.8GHz quad + 1.3GHz quad), 2GB of RAM, 12MP camera, Android 4.4.4 KitKat and a 1860mAh battery.

You'll be able to grab it in black, white, gold and silver hues, with Carphone Warehouse to exclusively offer a blue model.

It comes as no surprise that Sammy is rushing its premium phone out on the 12th, as Apple's fast-approaching iPhone 6 is set to arrive three days before on the 9th.

Arrmed with their top tech , Samsung and Apple will go head-to-head once again as they fight for their chunk of the smartphone sector.