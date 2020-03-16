Purple spring sale: get free sheets and a pillow with Purple mattresses

Bed-in-a-box specialist Purple has launched its spring sale, offering free sheets and a pillow with the purchase of one of its innovative mattresses. With savings of up to $193, this is the perfect way to refresh your bedroom for spring.

If you buy either the Purple Hybrid or the Purple Hybrid Premier – some of the best mattresses on the market – you can claim a set of sheets and Purple’s Plush Pillow for absolutely free. If you buy Purple’s entry level mattress, you’ll just get the sheets.

Not in the US? See all the best cheap mattress deals right now

Purple’s mattresses are so special because they use the 'Purple Grid', developed by the founders of the company and designed to both relieve pressure and support your body where you need it the most. All the mattresses on offer feature this patented technology, and it also helps keep you cool at night – unlike traditional memory foam.

Purple’s spring sale also offers you the chance to use the cost of the free Plush Pillow towards the purchase of a Harmony Pillow – the only pillow available that uses Purple’s Grid technology. However, if you’d rather get two pillows with your new mattress, Purple will knock an extra $10 off a second Plush Pillow.

Free pillow and sheets: Save up to $193 | Purple

Worth $193 – With the purchase of the Hybrid or Hybrid Premier mattress, you’ll be able to claim a free set of sheets and one of Purple’s Plush Pillows. Larger mattresses offer larger free bedding and pillows, and you can also upgrade to the great Harmony Pillow.



Free sheets: Save up to $129 | Purple

Worth $129 – If you decide to go for Purple’s entry level mattress, you’ll only be able to claim the free sheets. However, it’s still a great saving and the basic Purple mattress is still a lot of bed for the money.



Like most mattress providers, Purple offers a 100-night trial so you can make sure you love your new mattress. If you don’t, you can get your mattress collected free of charge and receive a full refund. If you do, you’ll then have a 10-year warranty for peace of mind.

Purple doesn't hold sales as often or for as long as other brands, so if you’ve been looking at its products for a while, now's the time to commit. Alternatively, check out other Purple mattress deals for more savings.