PS5's Xbox Series X-beating secret revealed by PlayStation boss

Sony has yet to reveal its next gen console, but we already have an idea of the hardware specs thanks to the leaks that have been trickling out over the past few months. We've had no official word on the games lineup either, with a general hesitancy from developers to talk much about the topic.

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt, for example, has stressed that the open world sci-fi game was "was always designed for" PS4 and Xbox One, rather than the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The concern he's addressing is that that the studio will leave behind players on current gen platforms to take advantage of the power of the new consoles.

PlayStation Worldwide Studios boss, Hermen Hulst, recently divulged a little about what Worldwide Studios - the collection of Sony's acquired developers - will be doing to create next gen-smashing games.

During a recent interview with PlayStation Blog, Hulst was asked about Worldwide Studios plan for the future, in terms of the PS5 and beyond, and he described how the plan is to follow the PS4's winning formula of crafting critically-acclaimed and immensely popular single-player games by putting the story, world, and characters, front and centre.

"We’re very committed to dedicated hardware, as we were before. We’re gonna continue to do that. And we’re very committed to quality exclusives. And to strong narrative-driven, single-player games," Hulst explained.

"At the same time, we’re going to be very open to experimentation, to new ideas. Just trying things out to see what works. I think that’s also very much part of the DNA of Worldwide Studios."

Hulst was managing director of Guerrilla before transitioning to his current role at PlayStation Worldwide Studios, when Shuhei Yoshida stepped from the position last year. Guerilla is the studio behind the BAFTA-winning PS4 title, Horizon Zero Dawn, so rest assured, Hulst knows exactly what he's doing when it comes to immersive, single-player games that deliver memorable experiences.

The PS4 library is brimming with examples, like Sony Santa Monica's God of War, and Naughty Dog's The Last of Us which has a sequel on the way - undoubtedly coming to the PS5 along with Cyberpunk 2077. You can check out this generation's gems in our pick of the best PS4 games to play right now.

Today's best Sony PlayStation 4 Pro deals 674 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Sony Interactive... Best Buy $399.99 View Black bundle Sony PlayStation 4 Pro... Office Depot $399.99 View PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console... Amazon Prime $449.87 View PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console Amazon Prime $459 View Show More Deals

Source: PlayStation Blog via GamesRadar+