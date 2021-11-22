PS5 restock today at Walmart with early access for Walmart+

Still looking for a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X? This is your best chance, so pay attention. Walmart has announced that it has stock of both consoles, including both disc and digital editions of the PS5, available today as part of its Black Friday sale launch.

Here's the rub though. If you sign up to Walmart+, the subscription service costing $12.95, you can get access to all the Black Friday discounts – including the next-gen consoles – four hours before anyone else.

That's right, while access starts at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Monday, November 22 for the general public, Walmart+ members can start shopping at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. So if you're a member you'll have the pick of the sales and full access to the console of your dreams.

We'd still advise you log on at 3pm ET sharp if your goal is one of the consoles but the chances are if you don't have a Walmart+ subscription, stock will have gone by the time it goes on general sale. So, log in and sign up now – and get that credit card ready.

PS5 console (disc version): $499 at Walmart PS5 console (disc version): $499 at Walmart Next-gen gaming doesn't get better than this. With 4K 120fps gameplay, 8K output and a host of great titles available, it's the console to have this holiday. Sale starts at 3pm ET for Walmart+ subscribers.

PS5 console (digital edition): $399 at Walmart PS5 console (digital edition): $399 at Walmart Prefer to download your content online than buy the discs? You can save yourself $100 and buy the digital edition – and then spend that money on a PS Plus subscription.