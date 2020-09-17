PS5: price of next-gen games and launch lineup revealed

With both the PS5 and Xbox Series X release dates and prices confirmed, all eyes are on the games each platform has bagged for launch.

News of Halo Infinite's delay was a blow to Xbox fans, but Microsoft tried to salvage the situation by highlighting the thousands of games that will be ready to go when its next-gen console drops, spanning four generations.

Meanwhile, Sony is continuing the winning-approach it took with the PS4 and securing platform exclusives that will make its console a must-buy for gamers who want to play them.

As a general guideline, Sony's own Worldwide Studios titles will be priced from $49.99 (£51.99/ €59.99/ CAD$64.99) to $69.99 £69.99/ €79.99/ CAD$89.99) on PS5.

Here are all of the confirmed PS5 games that you can pick up at launch.

For those of you who want to get straight into it, we've listed the launch day titles below along with their prices, with more details on highlighted games, what's included, and any gameplay trailers further down the page.

Astro’s Playroom – pre-installed on PS5

Demon’s Souls – $69.99/ £69.99/ €79.99/ CAD$89.99

Destruction AllStars – $69.99/ £69.99/ €79.99/ CAD$89.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – $49.99/ £51.99/ €59.99/ CAD$64.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition – $69.99/ £69.99/ €79.99/ CAD$89.99

Sackboy A Big Adventure – $59.99/ £59.99/ €69.99/ CAD$79.99

We also got a glimpse at a handful of other games that won't be available on launch day, but will be "coming to PS5" at a later date which has yet to be confirmed. The pricing hasn't been announced either.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Final Fantasy XVI

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach

Hogwarts Legacy

New God of War title

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Sony treated us to over seven minutes of Spider-Man: Miles Morales gameplay, introducing us to characters we'll get to know when playing the game.

As a plus, the Ultimate Edition of the game will include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered, as well as all three installments of the Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC.

The remastered version has been "completely updated" with "better-looking characters with improved skin, eyes, hair, and facial animation (including [the] new, next-generation Peter Parker)", as well as "ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows, improved lighting, more pedestrians and vehicles stretching further into the distance, and the same optional performance mode offered on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales."

It'll hit the targeted 60fps, support DualSense features, as well as near-instant loading and 3D audio, and Insomniac has also added three new Spider-Man suits, new photo mode features, and new trophies.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition will be available on the PS5's launch day for $69.99/ £69.99/ €79.99/ CAD$89.99 both at retail and digitally on the PlayStation Store.

The standard edition comes in at $49.99/ £51.99/ €59.99/ CAD$64.99.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a multi-platform title but the PS5 showcase gave us our first look at the campaign gameplay.

It launches on November 13, but for players eager to dive into the action, there's a PlayStation 4 Exclusive Alpha Weekend kicking off at 10AM PDT/ 1PM ET/ 6PM BST on Friday, September 18, and wrapping up on Sunday, September 20 at 10AM PDT/ 1PM ET/ 6PM BST.

You can pre-load the alpha from today at 8AM PDT/ 11AM ET/ 4PM BST.

Black Ops Cold War is available to pre-order now as a Standard Edition for $59.99/ £59.99/ €69.99 , a Crosss-Gen Bundle for $69.99/ £64.99/ €74.99, or the Ultimate Edition priced at $89.99/ £89.99/ €99.99.

Demon's Soul

A remaster of the original PS3 game, the remaster sees the developers go "back to the drawing board to build upon the original art, sound, music, and feel" while staying true to the "vision" of the original's story, gameplay, and level design.

There appears to be just one edition releasing alongside the PS5, coming in at $69.99/ £69.99/ €79.99/ CAD$89.99.

PlayStation Plus Collection

On top of all of that is the PlayStation Plus Collection, which is part of PlayStation's monthly subscription service for the PS5. It offers a huge selection of popular PS4 titles – all included in the monthly subscription cost – which players can access on their PS5 on launch day.

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last Guardian

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Battlefield 1

Detroit: Become Human

Until Dawn

Infamous Second Son

Batman Arkham Knight

Bloodborne

Monster Hunter World

God of War

Final Fantasty 15

Fallout 4

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Ratchet & Clank

Days Gone

Mortal Kombat X

And that's not including games like Horizon Forbidden West, God of War 2, or Gran Turismo 7 that will all be winging their way to the console.

The PS5 launches on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The rest of the world gets it on November 19, 2020.

