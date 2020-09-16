PS5 price and release date CONFIRMED

Ever since Sony unveiled the PS5 back in June, we've been waiting for confirmation of the console's price, release date, and news of when PS5 pre-orders will open.

We've had our hopes raised a few times, including thinking the details might drop on PlayStation's 25th anniversary, but the day came and went without a morsel of information; unless you count Microsoft revealing those same final details for its Xbox Series X.

But we've finally been given everything we've been waiting for; Sony spilled the beans at its PS5 showcase event where we were treated to gameplay of upcoming PS5 games, as well as the crucial price and release date announcement.

PS5: PRICE

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony confirmed the official PS5 price as $499/ £449.99/ €499.99/ AU$749.95, and $399.99/ £359.99/ €399.99/AU$599.95 for the PS5 Digital Edition.

For comparison, the Xbox Series X comes in at $499/ £449 / AU$749, and the all-digital Xbox Series S is $299/ £249 / AU$499.

All consoles offer expandable storage, with a Samsung SSD looking a likely candidate for the PS5 and Microsoft confirming a Seagate SSD for its Xbox, which will be essential purchases for the digital-only consoles; that's worth bearing in mind as it could bump up the price significantly.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony confirmed that the PS5 will launch on November 12 in US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and November 19 in the rest of the world. That means the PS5 will be pipped to the post by the Xbox Series X which launches on November 10.

However, Geoff Keighley has confirmed that PS5 pre-orders open on September 17, just days before the Xbox Series X pre-orders open on September 22.