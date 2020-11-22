PS5 gets EPIC console exclusive that will have Xbox Series X green with envy

Houseparty video chats are making the jump to Fortnite soon, but only on the PS5 , PS4 , and PC. Epic’s video chat application will allow Fortnite players to connect their accounts and invite friends to video chat rooms while they play.

The new video chat feature is exclusive to the PS5 and PS4 for now on the console front, which means Xbox Series X players can kiss that extra connectivity goodbye. The exclusivity most likely comes as part of the huge investment deal that Sony made with Epic back in July of 2020, before the launch of the PS5.

To get started, you need to link your accounts, so boot up the Houseparty app on iOS or Android to connect it to your Epic Games account. Once connected, head into the settings menu in Fortnite and look for the Houseparty Video Integration option in the Audio Settings tab.

Once enabled, you can invite friends to a call on your smartphone, launch Fortnite on your PC, or PlayStation console to have the Houseparty video feed show up next to the gameplay on-screen. The app is also designed to focus on the user’s face, and will hide the room behind the player using built-in backgrounds inspired by the game.

Users can also manage their own friends lists in the app, and parents can turn it off using Fortnite’s parental control options. It’s also easy to block others in a video call by tapping on the user’s icon, and hitting the block button.

Epic hasn’t yet revealed any plans to bring this feature to other consoles, saying it'll announce support for additional platforms in the future if it becomes available.

Xbox players can make use of other video chat apps, like Discord, to connect with their friends in the meantime. Unfortunately, though, these applications won’t feature the same on-screen integration options or privacy features that Houseparty offers PlayStation players.

As an added bonus for linking your accounts, Epic is rewarding players with the Rainbow Fog Wrap. Because of the platform restrictions of the new feature, if you're on a non-supported console, you can earn the wrap by playing five matches of Fortnite with friends by November 26, and will receive it by December 4.

Source: Epic Games