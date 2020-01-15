PS5 boss teases Xbox Series X-beating "unique elements"

We've heard little official about the PS5 so far. The adoption of modular solid-state drives, lightning fast load times and new controller technology is exciting, but Sony is playing the rest of its cards very close to its chest.

However, that hasn't stopped a series of high-profile leaks, including the images of the PS5 development kit, new controller prototypes, patents including a dedicated "share" button and the capacity for 8K gaming. We know (or at least, we think we know) a lot about what the PS5 is capable of.

PS5 Games we can't wait to play

We might be mistaken. In an interview with Business Insider Japan, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan said a number of "unique elements" of the console had yet to be unveiled.

"With every new console, the processor and graphics get better, which is, of course, compelling, but also needs a special appeal. We have already revealed that the adoption of SSDs (for storage). Yes, it's a big change that games are almost completely unloaded (and can be partially installed).

"If you experience 3D audio and tactile feedback controllers, you'll notice that it's an amazing change. Just playing the racing game Gran Turismo Sport with the PS5 controller is completely different. I was able to experience a good run with my existing controller, but if I experience the fine road surface with haptic control and the control with adaptive trigger, I can not return to the original."

The "haptic feedback" of the controllers has been much-touted already and is set to create an immersive, natural-feeling tactile sensation allowing gamers to respond to touch, as well as sight and sound.

However, as much as simply improving on the core console experience is important – after all, that is what the bulk of PS5 users will be spending their cash for – Ryan is promising some "bigger differences" between the generations that have yet to be announced.

Godfall, the first PS5-exclusive title to be announced (Image credit: Counterplay Games)

What could these "bigger features" be? VR upgrades? More add-ons, such as the controller's rumoured back paddles? Perhaps something unprecedented, that no-one has guessed yet? Whatever it is, it's certainly intriguing to know even after so many leaks have hit the net, we've still got mysteries around the console.

Given that PS5 won't be at E3 this year, we don't even know when the console is going to be announced. Despite how frustrating it is to be kept in the dark by Sony, it's an exciting time to be a PlayStation fan. Let's just hope it matches up to its formidable foe, the Xbox Series X.

Liked this?

Today's best Sony PlayStation 4 Slim deals 407 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Black bundle Sony - PlayStation 4 1TB... Best Buy $299.99 View Sony PlayStation 4 Slim... Office Depot $299.99 View PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console Amazon Prime $372.79 View Reduced Price PlayStation 4 Console - 1TB... Amazon Prime $599.99 $380 View Show More Deals