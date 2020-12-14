PS5 and Xbox Series X back in stock at Best Buy tomorrow!

The PS5 is the hottest item in town right now, and it's been practically impossible to get hold of. But if you act fast, you can get one tomorrow at Best Buy, along with the equally elusive Xbox Series X.

Stock is set to go live on the Best Buy US website on Tuesday, December 15, after 6AM PT/ 8AM CT / 9AM ET. You can pick up the PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, as well as bundles including the headphones, extra controllers, PS Now or Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, and games – including the newly released Cyberpunk 2077, and PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The Best Buy Xbox Series X and PS5 restock is online only, and curbside pickup is the only option available so make sure you choose the option at checkout to get through the process as fast as possible.

If you haven't already made an account, we recommend setting one up, and either saving or having your payment details to hand. With all that taken care of, you should be able to fly through the checkout process.

There have been multiple PS5 restocks since the start of the month, while the new Xbox has been in short supply as Xbox boss Phil Spencer warned of months of shortages.

To stay up-to-date with PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks, head over to our where to buy PS5 and where to buy Xbox Series X guide.

Meanwhile, Best Buy is kicking off a three-day sale the same day, offering discounts on the tech you'll want to grab for Christmas, including a MacBook Air for under $800, so if you end up missing out on the consoles, at least you can console yourself with some holiday season shopping.

Source: BestBuy