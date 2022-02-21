Presidents Day Nintendo Switch deals: where to shop for the best prices

Presidents Day is the perfect opportunity to bag some bargains from top retailers on best selling products. The best Presidents Day sales are mainly on furniture, with Overstock , Lowe’s , Home Depot and Wayfair offering up to 70% off homeware, tools and appliances.

Gaming consoles and accessories are extremely popular in this year’s Presidents Day sales. If you’re still on the hunt for a Nintendo Switch, GameStop, Best Buy and Amazon all have the newest Nintendo Switch at $299. There are also some great deals on older models and refurbished consoles that you can take advantage of.

Nintendo Switch games and accessories are seeing the biggest price cuts, including cases, chargers and controllers. To help you find the best prices this Presidents Day, keep reading for our top Nintendo Switch deals to shop today.

Where to shop for Nintendo Switch deals

Top Nintendo Switch deals today

Nintendo Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Switch: was $299.99, now $269.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has top deals on certified refurbished Nintendo Switch models. The Best Buy Geek Squad have thoroughly tested this device to ensure it’s top quality and good as new, plus you save $30 on it for Presidents Day. This device includes a Switch console, dock, adapter, HDMI cable, Joy-Con controllers, Joy-Con grips and strap accessories.

Nintendo Switch Lite - Coral: was $209, now $199 at Newegg

If you’re looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite, Newegg has tons of consoles and accessories for you to shop from. The Nintendo Switch Lite in coral is optimised for on-the-go gaming and is compatible with all physical and digital games that support handheld mode. It has a sleek and petite design so you can take it with you as you go about your day.

2019 New Nintendo Switch Lite Console - Gray: was $376.50, now $251 at Walmart

Another Nintendo Switch Lite deal, but this time from Walmart. The 2019 Nintendo Switch Lite in gray is now just $251 at Walmart, helping you save $125.50 on this elite gaming console.

Insten Joy-Con Charger for Nintendo Switch: was $32.99, now $21.99 at Target

The Insten Joy-Con Charger for Nintendo Switch is a 4-in-1 charging station dock that helps you quickly charge up your controllers. It can charge 4 controllers at the same time so you can enjoy multiplayer gaming with your friends and family.

PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch: was $99.99, now $65 at Amazon

The PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller is packed full of features and is currently 35% off at Amazon. Both wired and wireless modes are available and it comes with a 900mAh rechargeable battery.

Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch: was $29.99, now $13.99 at Amazon

For easy storage and transporting, the Carrying Case fits your Nintendo Switch with both its Joy-Con controllers attached. The inner pockets can hold cables, earbuds and other Nintendo Switch accessories. This case has an Animal Crossing inspired design but other patterns and colors are also on sale at Amazon.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch: was $59.99, now $49.94 at GameStop

Mario Kart is one of the most iconic games of all time and you can currently get a great discount on the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at GameStop. Most retailers have a similar discount on this game but GameStop has the cheapest price for Presidents Day.