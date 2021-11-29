Premium JAXJOX KettlebellConnect 2.0 is $90 off on Cyber Monday

I should be so lucky to live in the US so that I can make the most of this JAXJOX KettlebellConnect 2.0 offer on cyber Monday. Alas, I live in the UK, and I can only wonder what it's like to buy such a premium piece of home gym equipment for such a low price.

The KettlebellConnect 2.0 is the updated version of the original JAXJOX KetllebellConnect, a great workout kit for home workouts. It replaces six individual kettlebells, saving you a lot of floor space without compromising on workout quality.

The JAXJOX KettlebellConnect 2.0 is a six-in-one digital adjustable kettlebell. The updated 2.0 version is armed with real-time performance tracking and reporting using sensors and the JAXJOX App: track reps, volume, sets, average power, and workout duration. Save $90 today!

Why should you buy the JAXJOX KettlebellConnect 2.0 on Cyber Monday

The JAXJOX KettlebellConnect 2.0 is the perfect workout tool for people who prefer to be at the forefront of innovation. Unlike the otherwise awesome Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell, the KettlebellConnect 2.0 is fully digital and work seamlessly with the JAXJOX App.

And it's not just the connectivity that makes this kettlebell futuristic: the unique bullet stacking system features a rotating weight-selection core, allowing users to quickly adjust the weight from 12 to 42 lbs with a push of a button. Change weight in 6 lb increments in seconds.

Better still, the KettlebellConnect 2.0 is equipped with six-axis motion sensors to detect and track every move, down to every rep, weight, and set. You can even see your data in real-time while taking one of the JAXJOX classes in the App.

Speaking of JAXJOX classes: the purchase of the kettlebell grants you access to the JAXJOX app for 30 days in which you'll find various classes and workouts. After the trial period, the app subscription is $12.99a month but there is no commitment, you can cancel anytime.