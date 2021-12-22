Party games deals up to 50% off at Walmart

Exploding Kittens: was $19.99, now $15.88 at Walmart

These are not, I hasten to add, real kittens. Instead, this is a simple card game for 2 to 6 players where you each pick a card in turn. If you pick an exploding kitten card, you explode and are out. Unless you have a card in hand that can defuse the kitten through things like kitten therapy, a laser pointer, or a catnip sandwich. Or you can use one of the action cards to target another player or get a sneak peek at upcoming cards. It's a simple, fun game that is surprisingly strategic for both kids and adults. And, at $5 off, it's a cheap way to get the party started with a bang.