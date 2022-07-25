Paramount Plus free trial still available – but only for two more days!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With all of the different streaming platforms available, it's easy to get caught up in figuring out which is the best streaming service (opens in new tab) you should go with.

Awhile back, I wrote a quick article on how Paramount Plus was the best streaming service for saving money (opens in new tab). That applies all year round thanks to an incredible price point of entry, but the good news is it's even cheaper right now if you're willing to give it a shot.

Use code SOUTHPARK at checkout to get Paramount+ free for one month! (opens in new tab)

That's because the already inexpensive streaming platform is now free for an entire month. The catch? You have until the end of Wednesday, July 27 to get in on the offer before you're back to a full $5/month.

The Paramount+ free trial, which does require a credit card up front, let's new users out there give this solid streaming service a shot without any cost out of pocket. Considering what shows and movies are available, it's an unbeatable deal and offers the most cost efficient streaming service at no up front cost to you.

With a solid mix of MTV shows and movies – including the recently released Beavis & Butthead Do the Universe – Paramount+ offers a varied enough selection of content that the entire family will be happy. Classic movies, exclusive TV shows including 1883 and HALO, and even live TV and sports are available around the clock, and of course South Park: The Streaming Wars is now available and personally is one of my top picks to watch.

Plus, with the recent news that Netflix will be charging for account sharing, Paramount+ looks even better. Sure, you may be missing out on the exclusive shows and movies that Disney+ and Hulu have to offer, but for the low low price of free Paramount+ is a no brainer right now.

Even if you don't enjoy it, you're free to cancel it before the second month gets charged.

So what exactly are you waiting for? Head over and start your Paramount+ free trial (opens in new tab) today before the offer ends.

Paramount+ Free Trial: FAQ

Is Paramount Plus really free? While Paramount+ does require a credit card to sign up initially, the free trial offer currently available until Wednesday, July 27 does not charge it until the second month starts. That means you get a full 30 days of Paramount+ free and at no up front cost to you.

What does Paramount Plus cost? Paramount+ offers two plans available – the Essential Plan and the Premium Plan. The Essential Plan – which runs at $4.99/month – includes all of the Paramount+ catalog of TV shows, movies, and a selection of limited live TV channels and sports channels to watch. The Essential Plan also includes limited ads throughout your content. The Premium Plan – which runs at $9.99/month – includes the entire Paramount+ catalog along with 24/7 live news, more options to choose from in regards to live sports channels, your local CBS station live at no extra charge, no ads at all (except on live TV channels), and the ability to download your shows to watch later.

