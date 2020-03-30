OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro launch date officially revealed

The Huawei P40 and Samsung Galaxy S20 series' are about to get some competition. We've seen a few designs and some leaked specs for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer's next generation of flagship phones, but we've not heard any official word on the handsets from the OnePlus camp.

However, that's all about to change, as OnePlus is gearing up to formally unveil its next handsets, and it's provided a few tantalising new details on the phones.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are set to be announced on Monday, April 14, at 11am EST. For UK smartphone fans, that's 3pm GMT. The launch event will take place on the OnePlus site and on Youtube, but you'll also be able to watch it all right here on T3.

OnePlus doesn't go into too much detail, but it does tell us a 120Hz refresh rate will be introduced to its phones, boasting "an even more fluid and immersive viewing experience" along with "a handful of other new and exciting technologies".

A 120Hz full-HD AMOLED screen would put the OnePlus 8 in the same category as the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, and above the Huawei P40's 90Hz capability. We also know the phones will be 5G-capable, but that's it as far as official confirmation goes.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Although we've had little official information, we do have a leaked list of specs that do look fairly accurate, courtesy of noted Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal.

Agarwal reckons the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, the same chip that provides the computing power for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. The 8 Prpo is also rumoured to sport five cameras, with two 48MP, an 8MP and a 5MP lenses on the rear array and a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

However, the Agarwal leak claims the OnePlus 8 will only reach refresh rates of up to 90Hz, while the 8 Pro will hit heights of 120Hz. This seems to have been directly debunked by OnePlus during this most recent announcement, so these details are all up in the air for now. We'll know more for sure next week, when both phones are unveiled to the public.

