Official Sony PS5 restock is must-see opportunity for US gamers

An official PS5 restock is reportedly happening today in the US, with gamers who have registered their details with Sony's official sign-up in with a chance of getting a console order confirmed.

The PS5 restock is slated to go live at 2PM ET (that's 11AM PT) today.

The gamers most likely to get a console today, if the PS5 restock does take place as planned, are those who previously signed up to the service in October following the last official restock.

However, today's drop is slated to be very large and sign-ups are still open, so we're recommending gamers to go right now and register their interest for a console, as there's a chance they could be selected today.

And, if those signed up don't get a PS5 console today, then we feel there's even more chance of bagging a console this Winter holiday season by registering. Sony has been dropping PS5 stock every month or so, so by signing up now gamers will stand a great chance to bag a console in the December, pre-Xmas drop.

Truth being told, a large PS5 console drop today from Sony in the US would be superb, as while console's have being dropping from retailers, such as Walmart who went live with PS5 stock multiple times last week, actually getting one has been tough.

As T3 stated in its PS5 review, this console is "an awe-inspiring slab of shock and awe technology" and it is very understandable how it can still be world's number one in-demand product a full year after its initial release.

Gamers without one, though, should keep the faith and stay active throughout November in their search for a PS5 restock, as with perseverance they too will be able to play the best PS5 games this winter holiday season.