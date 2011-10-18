Official Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 keyboard and mouse unveiled

Image 1 of 3 Logitech Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Image 2 of 3 Logitech Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Image 3 of 3 Logitech Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 accessory shown off just weeks ahead of the game's release as Logitech outs the Modern Warfare 3 branded keyboard and mouse

Gaming fans keen to get their PCs wrapped around in the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 release are to be offered a pair of heavily branded MW3 accessories as Logitech unveils the official keyboard and mouse of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.



With a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 release date pencilled in for November 8th accessory specialist Logitech has confirmed it is to create the official keyboard and mouse for the eagerly awaited first person shooter.



Dubbed the Logitech Laser Mouse G9X and Logitech Gaming Keyboard G105 the two MW3 branded devices will touch down in line with the game's arrival sporting a host of gaming centric characteristics.



Logitech Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Keyboard and Mouse Features



Both cabled devices the G105 keyboard is to play host to six programmable G-keys, each with three mode states, allowing hardcore gamers to configure 18 macro combinations. One-touch controls give instant access to volume, pause and play, forward and back functionality.



On the mouse from the MW3 tagged G9X boasts up to 5700 dpi precision allowing for lighting quick reactions whilst a dual-mode scroll wheel allowing for simple weapon selection.



Logitech Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Keyboard and Mouse Release Date and Price



Set to hit the UK in November the Logitech Laser Mouse G9X is to set wannabe owners and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 gamers back £69.99 whilst the Logitech Gaming Keyboard G105 will be priced at £59.99.



Are you looking forward to snapping up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on November 8th, what platform will you be playing the first person shooter on? Let us know via the comments box below.

