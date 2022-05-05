How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus and what to watch beforehand

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is the latest TV series set in the Star Wars universe, reuniting Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, 17 years after the two last portrayed the beloved characters.

Set to debut exclusively on Disney Plus, the story will pick up 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker clashed on the planet of Mustafar. A bunch of new images and trailer was released ahead of the series, showing a reclusive Obi-Wan watching over a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine.

Directed by Deborah Chow, best known for work on The Mandalorian, the six-episode series will begin rolling out on May 25th, 2022 with two episodes set to debut on launch.

The latest trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi can be seen below:

The official synopsis reads: "Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat – the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi

(Image credit: Matt Kennedy / Lucasfilm)

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be exclusive to Disney Plus meaning you need a subscription to the streaming service to watch the show. It will not be available anywhere else and won't be available to watch in cinemas.

A Disney Plus subscription can be purchased at $7.99 / £7.99 / A$11.99 per month or alternatively, there is an annual subscription priced at $79.99 / £79.90 / A$119.99 a year.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere at 12AM PT/ 3AM ET / 8AM GMT on May 25th, 2022.

What to watch beforehand

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

With 12 Star Wars movies and only a limited amount of time, it can be daunting when someone says "you need to watch everything" to really understand the latest show or film. While yes, to get the most out of anything you do need to watch the complete Star Wars timeline Thankfully, that's not entirely necessary with Obi-Wan Kenobi.

If you watch one movie, make sure it's Revenge of the Sith. This leads directly into the show and will give you good familiarity with the characters. It's also the best of the prequels. Speaking of which, if you fancy seeing Ewan McGregor's full journey from Padawan to Jedi Knight both The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones are worth watching. Honestly, you could probably skip The Phantom Menance though, as it adds very little overall with Attack of the Clones being just as good as an entry point

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Expanding further and you have the original trilogy – A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi – which will give you the conclusion to Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker. You then have Star Wars: The Clone Wars the animated series that fills in the three-year gap between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, if you really want to invest. There are seven seasons comprising 133 episodes, so a lot to get through. It's very favourably looked upon with Dave Filoni (who has played a major part in the making of The Mandalorian) directing the entirety.

Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen with Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie all set to appear throughout the series. It will begin streaming exclusively across Disney Plus from May 25th, 2022.