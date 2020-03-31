Ninja Foodi pressure cooker deal: $150 off Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL pressure cooker at Kohls

Air fry at home! Check out Kohl's Ninja Foodi pressure cooker deal and save $150 on a new Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL pressure cooker and air fryer – on sale for just $299!

With restaurants switching over take out only, it's becoming apparent just how costly getting eating out all the time can be. Cooking at home is becoming an essential part of life again, and you're going to want some cooking appliances to help make that task just a little bit less daunting.

Ninja's Foodi Deluxe XL pressure cooker offers a quick, easy way to make your favorite fried foods with little hassle. Featuring Ninja's TenderCrisp Technology, pressure cook your favorite foods to perfection in just minutes. Automated cooking settings help you make delicious snacks at home, from home made french fries to potato chips and more.

The Ninja Foodi pressure cooker comes complete with a 5 qt. and 8 qt. pot, silicone mitts for handling, a chef-inspired cookbook with over 45 easy to make recipes, a ceramic-coated cook and crisp basket, and crisping lids.

Air fryers and pressure cookers have gained a lot of popularity recently, and now is the perfect time to pick one up for your home. On sale for just $299, you can save yourself $150 on a new Ninja Foodi pressure cooker at Kohl's.

Browse all deals on Ninja products at Kohl's

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker Air Fryer | Was: $349 | Now: $299 | Save $150 at Kohl's

Featuring TenderCrisp Technology, NInja's FoodI Deluxe XL pressure cooker lets you quickly pressure cook your favorite ingredients to lock in juices and give them a crispy, golden air-fried finish.View Deal

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker Air Fryer Features

TenderCrisp Technology – quickly pressure cook your favorite snacks to perfection, fries, potato chips, you name it

quickly pressure cook your favorite snacks to perfection, fries, potato chips, you name it Deluxe Reversible Rack – cook more at once with a larger frying rack

cook more at once with a larger frying rack Stainless Steel Finish – Easy to clean, no mess, no hassle

Easy to clean, no mess, no hassle Smart Pressure Cooking – nine pressure cooking functions, set cooking temperature and more for the perfect finish

nine pressure cooking functions, set cooking temperature and more for the perfect finish Accessories – silicone mitts, two sizes of cooking pots, racks and more, everything you need to air fry your favorite foods

If you haven't picked up an air fryer yet, this is your chance to get the famous Ninja brand pressure cooker and air fryer at an incredible price. Save yourself $150 with Kohl's Ninja pressure cooker deal – on sale for just $299!