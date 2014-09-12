Nikon's new Coolpix camera taps the selfie trend

Nikon has revealed two new cameras including the selfie-focused Coolpix S6900 with an angled screen and built-in stand.

What could be a better end to the week than a couple of brand new cameras from the Nikon stable? The Japanese company has just revealed the Nikon D750 and Nikon Coolpix S6900.

One of these machines is a full powered DSLR with 24.3-megapixel sensor and an ISO range of 100-12800 while the other is a 16MP compact with a built-in Glamour mode for the ultimate, skin-softening selfie.

The new cams were revealed ahead of Photokina, an international photography trade event taking place in Cologne next week. Nikon clearly aiming to make a splash before the event gets underway.

So, what of the new shooters? Well, the Coolpix S6900 boasts a 3-inch moveable LCD screen and built-in Wi-Fi and NFC for sharing your selfies with like-minded mates.

The aforementioned Glamour mode gives you the chance to select four different effects: skin softening, Powder, Soft and Super vivid, as well as the option to retouch the image after you take it. A collage mode lets you get photo booth-style multiple shots and combine them into one picture.

The 16MP CMOS sensor is backed with an EXPEED C2 processor with automatic ISO sensitivity and autofocus. And there's also the option to shoot 1080i video.

"Its vari-angle LCD screen that lets you get creative with framing, plus the built-in stand keeps your camera stable for both vertical and horizontal self-portraits," said Hiro Sebata, product manager for Coolpix at Nikon UK.

"Great group photos are made easy too: simply set up your shot, use the camera stand to steady the camera and use Gesture Control to shoot when you're ready."

For those wanting a little more from their camera, Nikon's also got a new DSLR on the way. The D750 rocks Nissan's flagship EXPEED 4 image processing engine and a 51-point AF system.

Shoot first, ask questions later...

The DSLR will shoot speeds of up to 6.5fps in both DX and FX formats and also boasts a tilt-screen monitor and built-in Wi-Fi. Video is a 1080p affair at 50p/60p fps while a dedicated movie menu collects your video settings into one place.

The HDMI-out connection means you can hook it up directly to a TV or external display.

Simon Iddon, group product manager for imaging at Nikon UK at Nikon UK said: “The Nikon D750 is a new breed of camera that introduces full-frame photography to new audiences looking for high performance and amazing detail without compromising on convenience or cost.

“We're really excited about the potential of the new model; it's suitable for a wide range of shooting scenarios, from wildlife, to landscapes, to studio set ups and delivers outstanding image quality that can be shared instantly via the WiFi connectivity.

Videographers will also be inspired to push the limits of their creativity with the D750, thanks to the impressive broadcast quality movie capability and the flexibility that comes with the tilt-screen for unique perspectives.”

Pricing and release dates for the Coolpix S6900 have yet to be released, but you'll be able to grab the Nikon D750 with a 24-85mm VR lens kit for £2,249.99 when it goes on sale on September 23. Alternatively, you can pick up the body only for £1,799.99.