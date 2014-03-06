Nike Magista Football boot built almost entirely from Flyknit

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The Nike Magista is the result of four years hard work by Nike's R&D department to create a boot that is as close to a second skin as you can get

Nike has unveiled its new Nike Magista football boot that has been created using Nike Flyknit technology. Nike believes it's the perfect balance of a football boot that feels like a second skin yet also provides protection.

The result of four years work in Nike's R&D department the Magista is constructed using a range of state-of-the-art materials and compounds.

The outer skin itself is constructed using Nike Flyknit which means that whilst remaining tough and light it'll fit around the foot like a sock allowing for a much better fit.

The foot is then locked into the shoe thanks to the Dynamic Fit collar which provides protection to the ankle whilst still giving the maximum amount of movement.

With Flyknit mainly used for running shoes the R&D had to find a way to make the material far tougher whilst giving it industry-levels of friction against the ball.

To solve this problem the boot features a 3D-knit textured upper which although different to the rest of the boot is still entirely woven in with the rest of the material.

Finally to keep the boot waterproof the Magista features Nikeskin which is melted onto the knit itself and whilst being less than 0.1mm thick provides full waterproofing from the outside elements.

Nike hasn't announced a price for this frankly space-age boots but they have announced that they'll be available to pre-order on 29th April with the boots finally going on sale on the 22nd May.