Netflix cancels Star Wars actor Katee Sackhoff's sci-fi series after 2 seasons

Netflix has cancelled sci-fi drama series Another Life starring Star Wars actor Katee Sackhoff, four months after season two premiered across the streaming platform.

The news was revealed by the lead herself (via Twitter ), who confirmed that Another Life would not be returning for a third season. The show focuses on humanity's first contact with extraterrestrial intelligence as astronaut Niko Breckinridge, played by Sackhoff, leads a crew to investigate the activity.

"I’d like to thank everyone single person who watched and supported Another Life on Netflix," she wrote. To our crew and cast thank you for always working so hard and being prepared. I wish we could do more seasons but sadly it’s just not in the cards See you on the next adventure."

The cancellation of Another Life can be down to a few factors, such as the global pandemic or more likely its lack of viewership. Netflix usually takes this all into account, alongside the cost of making another season, before deciding to give the go-ahead for renewal. In this circumstance, it clearly felt the show was not worth the investment.

Another Life joins the ever-growing list of shows that failed to get a third season on Netflix, including Altered Carbon, Sense8, Marco Polo, Friends From College, The OA, and most recently, Gentefied in January this year. It seems the cancellation was expected with Sackhoff commenting on a proposed third season back in December, again via Twitter.

The first two seasons of Another Life with Katee Sackhoff are available to stream on Netflix now. The supporting cast features Selma Blair, Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson. A.J. Rivera and JayR Tinaco.