Netflix could lose Breaking Bad and several more major shows

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix could be set to lose some of its most popular shows in the US with Breaking Bad being, arguably, the biggest casualty of the lot. Thankfully, any fans of the crime drama have some time to prepare for the exit of Walter White.

As reported by TheWrap (opens in new tab), Netflix's current deal with Sony Television is contracted for Breaking Bad until February 10th, 2025, and therefore could be removed if a new agreement is not formed. This would include all five seasons of Breaking Bad starring Byran Cranston and Aaron Paul who enter the meth business. It's one of the highest-rated shows of all time and sits at second spot on IMDB (opens in new tab) for top-rated TV.

This would be a huge blow to Netflix considering the studio played a pivotal part in the creation of El Camino, a movie that served as a sequel to the series. Breaking Bad has also seen renewed interest following the widespread critical acclaim for its prequel series, Better Call Saul, which is set to end its sixth and final season in August this year.

T3 has reached out to Netflix for comment about the departures and whether this affects other territories.

Aside from Breaking Bad, NCIS, Community, How to Get Away with Murder and New Girl were all mentioned as possible departures in 2024 as well. Community is rumoured to be heading to Peacock, similar to what happened to The Office (US).

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that all seven seasons of Tina Fey's 30 Rock will depart in the US (via EW (opens in new tab)) at the end of July, adding further blows to the streaming platform. This follows the news that Netflix has lost one million subscribers over its last financial period, however, it did confirm that its cheaper ads-based tier will be arriving in early 2023. Whether there will be anything worth subscribing for outside of Stranger Things is yet to be seen.