Microsoft set to build new data centre in Virginia

Microsoft has announced plans to build a $500 million data centre in Mecklenburg County, Virginia. The centre will be one of the company's "Generation 4" data centres; composed primarily of modular blocks of servers. The centre will join similar data hubs in Chicago, Texas, Washington and Ireland in supporting the company's expanding online business services and their cloud-based Microsoft Azure development platform. The development will create construction jobs during the building of the centre, and fifty full-time jobs once complete.