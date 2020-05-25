Mattress sale Memorial Day 2020: your guide to the biggest price drops

In this guide to the mattress sale on Memorial Day, we've rounded up the biggest discounts from the best brands. Memorial Day is a great time to pick up a big discount on a new mattress, with lots of the major players – from AmeriSleep and Saatva to Purple and Casper – dropping their prices. To help you make sense of all the offers, we've put together this guide to the highlights of the mattress sales on Memorial Day.
As well as big discounts, some brands are throwing in free extras such as top quality bedding or mattress protectors, so make sure you factor this in when making your purchasing decisions. It's all part of the best Memorial Day furniture sales. Are mattresses furniture? Don't split hairs.
Read on for our guide to navigating the Memorial Day mattress sales like a pro. The offers are starting to go live now, and we'll be updating this page with any new deals as soon as they're available.
Visiting this page from the UK? Head to our official ranking of the best mattress right now, and our roundup of the best cheap mattress deals.
Purple mattress sale Memorial Day | Up to $200 off mattress
Purple is running a few huge deals on its mattresses this Memorial Day. The biggest discount is on the Purple Hybrid Premier, with $200 off. But you can also get $150 off the Purple Hybrid and up to $100 off the already budget-friendly Purple mattress. All feature the famous 'Purple Grid', which flexes intelligently to cradle your pressure points as you sleep.
AmeriSleep mattress sale Memorial Day | 30% off mattresses and accessories
AmeriSleep is known for having a big Memorial Day mattress sale each year. 2020's offering doesn't disappoint; there's 30% off mattresses with the code MD30, all sleep accessories (code: ACC30), and adjustable bed bundles. Choose between the most popular AS3, the more advanced AS5, or the AS2, designed specifically for back sleepers.
Nectar mattress sale Memorial Day | $399 free accessories with every mattress
The popular Nectar memory foam mattress is designed to hug your body and keep you cool. The design includes a gel memory foam layer and supportive Hi Core memory foam. Alternatively, go for the luxe Lush mattress. For Memorial Day, Nectar is throwing in a free mattress protector, sheets and Premium pillows – worth a whopping $399 – with every mattress purchase.
Saatva mattress sale Memorial Day | $200 off purchases over $1000
This Memorial Day, Saatva is knocking $200 off all purchases over $1000. This extremely well-reviewed brand has six mattresses to choose from, ranging from the popular hybrid Saatva Classic to the customisable Solaire. The discount will be automatically applied at the checkout.
PlushBeds mattress sale Memorial Day | $1250 off all Organic Latex Mattresses, plus free bedding
There are huge savings to be had at PlushBeds this Memorial Day. The brand is knocking a huge $1250 off its 100% organic latex mattresses, which are designed to cradle your body and support you fully. Organic latex is also anti-microbial, dust-mite resistant and sleeps cool. With this deal, you'll also get up to $400 worth of bedding (including pillows, sheets and a mattress protector) thrown in for free.
Casper Memorial Day mattress sale | Take 10% off everything
In the US, Casper is offering 10% off your entire cart for Memorial Day. There are three top-quality mattresses to choose from: the popular memory foam Original, the plush Nova Hybrid (offering 'cloud-like comfort') and the supportive Wave Hybrid (ideal for those who suffer from aches and pains). View Deal
Awara Sleep Memorial Day mattress sale | $300 off mattresses
Awara prides itself on its eco-friendly credentials. It claims to be "the world's most comfortable, humanely sourced, organic mattress", with an award-winning hybrid design that includes New Zealand Wool, natural Dunlop latex foam, and premium coils. For Memorial Day the brand is knocking $300 off.
Nolah early Memorial Day mattress sale | 25% off mattresses, plus free pillows
Nolah is running a bunch of different offers this Memorial Day. There's 25% off mattresses, which could save you up to a whopping $799. And if you're in the market for some accessories, there's also 20% of adjustable bases, and 40% off all bedding.
DreamCloud Memorial Day mattress sale | $200 off mattresses, plus FREE weighted blanket and pillow
If you're after a hybrid mattress, head to DreamCloud. This luxury mattress combines layers of pressure-relieving memory foam and the bounce of interspring coils for a dreamy night's sleep. For Memorial Day, DreamCloud is knocking $200 off, and throwing in a weighted blanket and a pillow.
Level Sleep mattress sale Memorial Day | 20% off everything
Use the coupon code mday20 to knock 20% off your cart at Level Sleep. If you have back or hip pain, this might be the best option for you – it has three zones of premium foams, designed to work together to keep your body aligned neutrally throughout the night. There's a 365 night home trial, too, for added peace of mind.
Idle Sleep Memorial Day mattress sale | 35% off everything
Idle Sleep is another company running a bunch of different offers for Memorial Day. There are some big savings to be had if you're looking for a foundation or base, the option to 'buy one, get one free' on mattresses (with the choice to donate the extra to those in need). Or if you literally just want one mattress, there's 35% off any purchase with the code MEMDAY35.
Allswell Memorial Day mattress sale | 20% off Luxe and Supreme mattresses with the code MEM20
Allswell is knocking 20% off its Luxe and Supreme mattresses, as well as bedding, and Bath & Spa products (basically everything except for the basic Allswell mattress), with the discount code MEM20. Both the Luxe and Supreme are hybrid mattresses, and combine coils with high performing memory foam, and edge support.
Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte mattress | Up to 50% off at Mattress Firm
Zoma mattress sale Memorial Day | $150 Off any mattress
Head to Zoma for $150 off any mattress using the discount code MD150. With zoned support and a dynamic response layer, the Zoma Sports Mattress is designed specifically for individuals with demanding lifestyles, and is approved by athletes. You can also get 20% off pillows and foundations with the code MD20.
